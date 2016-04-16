Football Soccer - Liverpool v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final Second Leg - Anfield, Liverpool, England - 14/4/16Liverpool's Emre Can lies on the goal line after sustaining an injuryReuters / Darren StaplesLivepic

LONDON Germany midfielder Emre Can looks set to miss the next four to six weeks of Liverpool's season after rupturing ankle ligaments.

A statement on their website (www.liverpoolfc.com) confirmed the injury, adding "a return before the end of the season has not been ruled out".

The 22-year-old was hurt during the epic 4-3 Europa League quarter-final victory over Borussia Dortmund at Anfield on Thursday.

Can went off 10 minutes before the end, soon after Mamadou Sakho had levelled the score at 3-3 and before Dejan Lovren headed Liverpool's stoppage-time winner.

The German will hope to recover in time for the European Championship in France in June.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Tony Jimenez)