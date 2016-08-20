Aug 20 Liverpool's owners have hired an investment bank to advise on the possible sale of a sizeable stake in the club to a Chinese consortium, the Financial Times said on Saturday citing sources close to the matter.

The consortium is structured as a partnership between Everbright, a Chinese state-owned financial conglomerate, and Ms Staveley's PCP, the report said.

Liverpool are owned by the Fenway Sports Group. If the deal goes through it would be the latest in a series of investments from China in football clubs across Europe, in keeping with President Xi Jinping's bid to raise the profile of the sport in his country.

Earlier this week, chairman Tom Werner denied Liverpool were up for sale while chief executive Ian Ayre said the club were not engaged in investment discussions with anyone. (Reporting by Simon Jennings; Editing by Tony Jimenez)