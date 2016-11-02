Nov 2 Liverpool striker Danny Ings has been ruled out for the rest of the season with the second serious knee injury of his career, the club said on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old was injured in a collision during his team's 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup last week and needs surgery on damaged cartilage in his right knee.

He will be out of action for seven to nine months after undergoing surgery on Wednesday.

Ings, who was making his way back to fitness and had made two appearances of the bench for Liverpool this season, missed the majority of last season after damaging the anterior cruciate ligament in his other knee.

"To say we are gutted would be an understatement; he is such a great boy and has worked so hard that he deserves better luck than this," manager Juergen Klopp told the club's website.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Benglauru, editing by Mitch Phillips)