Thiem ends Nadal's unbeaten run on clay
Austria's Dominic Thiem dumped seven-times champion Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach the semi-finals, but will have to wait to find out his opponent at the Foro Italico.
Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign goalkeeper Loris Karius from German side Mainz 05 on a long-term contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old, who has represented Germany at under-21 level, made 34 Bundesliga appearances last season and kept nine clean sheets.
The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but British media reported that Liverpool would pay 4.7 million pounds ($6.87 million) for the keeper.
"I am delighted we have signed Loris, he has had a fantastic season with Mainz," Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp told the club's website. (www.liverpoolfc.com)
"I am really pleased that we were able to move so quickly to get him... I know he will add to the quality we have in this position and I look forward to working with him."
Karius will compete with Liverpool's current first-choice keeper Simon Mignolet.
"It's a very good feeling and it's an honour to play for a club like this," Karius said.
"I spoke to the manager and I had a good feeling afterwards because he told me what he wants to do with the club and with the players... I was convinced this was the right decision."
Karius is Klopp's third permanent signing since he took charge in October, after Schalke 04 centre back Joel Matip and Red Star Belgrade midfielder Marko Grujic, who will both join the club in the close season.
($1 = 0.6840 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru)
LONDON Harry Kane's four-goal salvo on Thursday catapulted him to the top of the Premier League scorers charts, but hot on his heels are two players with contrasting styles who go head-to-head when Arsenal host Everton on the final day of the season on Sunday.