Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp will drop any player he feels is showing signs of complacency in the side's assault on the Premier League title but the German remains confident that none of his squad are taking anything for granted.

Liverpool are searching for a first league crown since 1990 and are well-placed to launch a serious bid for the title as they sit second in the standings on 27 points from 12 games, a point behind Chelsea, who replaced them at the top last weekend.

"If somebody is a character and wants to celebrate position one in November then he will not play in December anymore because I see it pretty quick," Klopp told British media.

"But these things usually don't happen. The players are here in this situation because their character is really good. It is a long way to get here. It is not like they are surprised about success whether it is individual or as a team.

"This is success but if you then celebrate this and don't be professional anymore then you have a problem."

Klopp, however, said he has yet to see any sort of complacency from his squad this season.

"It is not too difficult. Nothing has happened until now. It is better to be one time in first place than never in your life but it is not really important in this moment. There is nothing to think about," he added.

"If I went to the players and said 'Don't think we are first' or 'We are first but nothing has been reached' they would think I'm silly because they know this already. Stay cool, play football and see what happens."

Liverpool host second-bottom Sunderland at Anfield on Saturday.

