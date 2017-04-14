Liverpool, battling hard to secure a Champions League berth, still have big ambitions for this season but no specific Premier League points target, manager Juergen Klopp said ahead of Sunday's tricky visit to West Bromwich Albion.

Sitting third in the table having played more games than the chasing Manchester clubs in fourth and fifth, Liverpool are on a six-match unbeaten run but have not won a league match at The Hawthorns since 2011.

"No, I don't think about this (points target). The challenge of West Brom is big enough," he told journalists. "...West Brom have played an outstanding season... We know about their qualities....

"But we've nothing else to do, so we go there and we want to show again that we have really big targets this season, we want to go for it and we'll really fight for the result."

Central to the cause - as well as the team's bid for the top-four finish that would guarantee Champions League football next season - will be midfielder Philippe Coutinho and striker Roberto Firmino.

The dynamic Brazilian duo have been directly involved in 31 of the club's 68 goals this season and their latest contributions came last Saturday, when both came off the bench to score in a 2-1 away win over Stoke City.

"They had a big impact on the game... but the whole team played better in the second half," Klopp said. "...It's about fitting in the game, fitting in the team."

Injured midfielders Adam Lallana and Jordan Henderson are ruled out of the trip to The Hawthorns but both are expected to return before the end of the season.

