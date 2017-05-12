Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has said that the 14-point gap between his club and leaders Chelsea is not an accurate reflection of the difference in quality between the two Premier League sides.

While Chelsea can seal the title with a win at West Brom later on Friday, Liverpool are clinging to a spot in the top four. They are third, a point and a place above Manchester City, having played a game more.

Fifth-placed Arsenal are also challenging for a top-four finish and lie four points behind Liverpool, also with a game in hand.

"Everything is still in our hands," Klopp told British media. "It shows a lot of things are not that bad even if not everything is how we wanted.

"All the teams have to play tough games and no one wins all of them. Now we have to win ours and it will be fine."

The German said that with Liverpool having won 2-1 at Stamford Bridge and drawing 1-1 with Chelsea at Anfield in the league this season, there was very little to choose between the sides in terms of quality.

"You have to look at the games we played against Chelsea," Klopp said. "We were not worse than 14 points that is for sure but they are experienced, cold as ice and they get the points.

"They play very serious and finish when they have to finish."

Liverpool travel to West Ham on Sunday before hosting already-relegated Middlesbrough in their final game of the season.

