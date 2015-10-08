Borussia Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp arrives prior to their German Cup (DFB Pokal) final soccer match against VfL Wolfsburg in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Liverpool named former Borussia Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp as manager on Thursday with the club posting photos of him signing his contract on their official Twitter account.

It was widely reported earlier that he had agreed terms with the club's American owners Fenway Sports Group on a contract to take over at Anfield.

The length of the deal was not disclosed but British media said Klopp had signed a three-year contract to help breathe life into a team that has struggled for consistency.

After several days of speculation, the charismatic 48-year-old has finally been confirmed as the replacement for Brendan Rodgers, who was sacked on Sunday after 3-1/2 years in charge.

"Liverpool Football Club are delighted to announce Juergen Klopp has been appointed as the club's new manager, said a statement on their official website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

"The German coach has signed a deal to take the helm at the Reds and will be presented at a press conference at Anfield on Friday morning."

Klopp has been out of work since May when he finished a seven-year reign at Dortmund to take a sabbatical. He is expected to bring with him Zeljko Buvac and Peter Krawietz, who were his former assistants at the Bundesliga club.

Klopp, who led Dortmund to two Bundesliga titles and a Champions League final, is credited with reviving 'Die Schwarzgelben' and moulding them into one of the most exciting brands in world football during his seven years in Westphalia.

In general, his widely expected arrival as the Liverpool boss has been welcomed, with Dortmund defender Mats Hummels remarking: "He eats, lives, breathes and thinks football day after day. He's a fantastic coach."

FIGHTING FOOTBALL

Klopp has long praised the English game which he has compared to heavy metal music, saying: "I always want it loud!

"I want to have this 'booooom!' I like fighting football, not serenity football. What we call in German 'English'. Rainy day, heavy pitch, everybody dirty in the face and goes home and can't play football for the next four weeks."

Liverpool's season started serenely enough with opening wins against Stoke City and Bournemouth but they have largely been hitting the wrong notes since then with only one win in 90 minutes in their last nine matches.

Rodgers was sacked after the 1-1 Merseyside draw at Everton, but his fate was sealed before Sunday after a shattering 3-0 home defeat by West Ham United, a 3-1 loss at Manchester United and an embarrassing League Cup penalty shootout win after failing to beat fourth-tier Carlisle United in extra time.

Liverpool had a great swagger about them in their heyday of the 1970s and 1980s when they started as favourites for the title in most seasons -- and won it.

The closest they have come to emulating their last league crown in 1990 in recent times was a second-place finish two seasons ago playing some dynamic football which resulted in 31 goals for the now-departed Uruguay international Luis Suarez.

Klopp could help recapture the glory days with his preferred 'counter-pressing' style which means as soon as the team lose the ball, they hound the opposition into giving it back, thereby reducing the chances of being caught on the break themselves.

The first side to face Klopp's Liverpool will be Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on Oct. 17.

Liverpool have won 5-0 and 3-0 there in the last two seasons and, while it would be optimistic to think they could repeat those scorelines, any victory in London would certainly start the new era on the right note.

