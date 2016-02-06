American climber dies on Everest, Indian missing
KATHMANDU An American climber on Mount Everest died on Sunday, officials said, the third death on the world's highest mountain in the past month and raising safety concerns for climbers.
LONDON Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp will not be at his team's Premier League game against Sunderland at Anfield on Saturday after suffering suspected appendicitis, the club said.
The 48-year-old German took charge of Liverpool in October.
"First-team duties will be overseen by the remaining members of the coaching staff, including Zeljko Buvac, Peter Krawietz, Pepijn Lijnders and John Achterberg," Liverpool said in a statement on their website (www.liverpoolfc.com).
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante was named Player of the Year by the Premier League on Sunday, adding a third individual accolade to a list of achievements this season that includes winning a second consecutive Premier League title.