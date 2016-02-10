Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp rued a crucial late free-kick awarded to West Ham on Tuesday but insisted his team can take a lot of positives despite their FA Cup exit.

Klopp returned to training on Monday after suffering a serious bout of appendicitis last weekend only to see Angelo Ogbonna's late header from a freekick seal West Ham's 2-1 win.

It was a fresh setback for the Reds who squandered a two-goal lead in the final 10 minutes of Saturday's Premier League draw with Sunderland.

"They got a free-kick without a foul and we conceded a goal," Klopp told British media.

"I'm not long enough here to judge these things. If you are satisfied with the performance of the referee, write it. If not, say it.

"There were a lot of situations that, on a better day, I would say are funny decisions," said the German.

To add to their woes, supporters have raised concerns about the club's ticket pricing structure at Anfield next season and walked out during Saturday's game in protest against the highest priced 77 pounds ($111.50) ticket for next campaign.

"Liverpool in this moment is not the most sunny. 2-0 in the lead (against Sunderland), manager in hospital, out of the FA Cup, but tomorrow when we get up the sun will shine," Klopp said.

"If we want, all together, we can take a lot of positive things out of this game."

Liverpool, who are ninth in the table, travel to take on bottom side Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)