Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and striker Divock Origi have a small chance of making the squad for this month's Europa League final, manager Juergen Klopp has said.

Henderson has not featured for Liverpool since he damaged knee ligaments in a Europa League tie against Borussia Dortmund in April, while Origi hurt his ankle in last month's Merseyside derby win over Everton.

Liverpool overcame a one goal deficit in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final against Villarreal on Thursday night, beating the Spanish side 3-0 to book themselves a place in the final against Sevilla on May 18.

"I don't know about Jordan in this moment... I saw in his eyes that he thinks he has a chance. It is the same with Divock," Klopp told reporters on Friday ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against Watford at Anfield.

"You need to be ready the Sunday before otherwise we can't take the risk. No doubt he will be fit for the European Championships."

Klopp also felt there was no point complaining about Liverpool's meagre allocation of just over 10,000 tickets for final in Basel at St Jakob-Park, with a capacity of 35,000, and urged supporters without tickets to travel to Switzerland.

"What I learned in life is what I can't change I don't think about. It's a wonderful opportunity and we can't change the stadium," Klopp said.

"It's worth going even if you don't have a ticket to enjoy the city. We can't think about the size of the stadium. If you ask who wants to see this final you will find 30 million people so there is no chance. It's like this."

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)