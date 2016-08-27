Juergen Klopp was again left to rue Liverpool's profligacy in front of goal after their 1-1 Premier League draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday as familiar failings prevented the visitors from taking all three points.

Liverpool rediscovered the attacking menace they showed in their opening 4-3 victory over Arsenal but which deserted them during last weekend's toothless showing against Burnley.

The visitors' relentless pressing and fluid movement led to Erik Lamela fouling Roberto Firmino in the box before James Milner stepped up to slam his penalty past Michel Vorm and give the visitors the lead.

"When you take a point at Tottenham for 99 per cent of teams it would be a good thing but today we saw the game different," Klopp told Sky Sports. "We played a very good away game against a very strong side."

However, Liverpool were also profligate in attack, with Philippe Coutinho denied by Michel Vorm from close range and Sadio Mane twice thwarted by the Dutch goalkeeper during a one-sided first half.

"We must be more clinical," Klopp added. "It's not a game you win four or five. It's difficult to create one chance, we had a few.

"We played football and defended really good," Klopp said. "It doesn't feel too brilliant at the moment."

Danny Rose struck a late equaliser after the kind of familiar defensive error which cost them dearly last season as Milner's misjudged interception let Eric Dier in to cross.

"It was our first real mistake and it was a goal so that is not really fair," Klopp added. "We showed we can be good.

"We were flexible in offensive defending. Wish we would have won it, but we have to accept a point."

(Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Ed Osmond)