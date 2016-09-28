Liverpool's wide range of goalscorers this season is a direct result of their attacking style, according to manager Juergen Klopp.

The Merseyside club have scored 16 goals in six Premier League games this season, with Philippe Coutinho, Adam Lallana, Sadio Mane and James Milner scoring three each.

Midfielders Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson have also found the back of the net in the top flight this season, while strikers Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi yet to open their account.

Klopp would not fuss over who scores the goal as long as the team keep winning."It's a result of our style. We need to have different players in and around the box. When the players make these movements, go these ways, they are in a (scoring) situation," Klopp told the club's website (liverpoolfc.com).

"In this moment, they score - very nice. I don't care, actually, who scores the goals - if there's one player who scores 50, I have no problem with this as long as we win."

Liverpool are fourth in the league standings, having beaten Arsenal, Chelsea and champions Leicester City this season.

Klopp's side travel to Swansea City on Saturday.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)