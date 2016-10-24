Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has said that he is losing respect for critics who continue to question his side's defensive frailties.

Liverpool overcame a nervy finish to beat West Brom 2-1 on Saturday, but Gareth McAuley's late goal denied Klopp's side top spot in the Premier League table.

The Merseyside club are currently third in the league standings, separated from leaders Manchester City and second-placed Arsenal only on goal difference with their backline having conceded 11 goals in nine league games this season.

"I've heard this a few times and I lose respect when people say this. It's not important because I don't have to respect everybody and you can say what you want but I cannot say more. I am not interested," Klopp told British media.

"I think 70-80 percent of the goals we have conceded are from set pieces. But they are all different and we are still working on it and we defended against Manchester United brilliantly.

"Against West Brom it was so difficult but we have no defensive problem."

High-flying Liverpool have tasted defeat just once in the league this season against Burnley, and Klopp said he was not anxious about conceding goals as long as his side pick up three points.

"It is not the same problem we had last year. I like it more than if they created chances whenever they want because we defend like crazy," he added.

"I'm fine with this for the moment but only for the moment. For now I don't care how we conceded as we won and it was well-deserved."

Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup on Tuesday, before an away trip to Crystal Palace in the league on Saturday.

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)