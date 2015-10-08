LONDON Oct 8 Former Borussia Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp will sign up as Liverpool's new manager when he lands in Merseyside later on Thursday after agreeing terms earlier in the day, English and German media reported.

After days of speculation, the charismatic 48-year-old was expected to finally sign his contract as replacement for Brendan Rodgers, who was sacked on Sunday.

Klopp, who led Dortmund to two Bundesliga crowns and a Champions League final, is credited with reviving 'Die Schwarzgelben' and moulding them into one of the most exciting brands in world football during his seven years in Westphalia.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Ossian Shine)