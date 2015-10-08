BERLIN, Oct 8 New Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp, who joined the club on Thursday, is rarely lost for words. Emotional and witty, the German has made waves with some of his comments. Here is a selection: "During my playing career I did not manage to bring out on the pitch what I had in my head. I had the talent for the regional league and the head for the Bundesliga. What came out was the second division," Klopp on his playing career, spent mainly in the second division. "I am a bit proud of my first red card as a coach. I went to the fourth official and asked him: "How many mistakes are you allowed to do? If it's 15, you have one more." "I know that my team cannot play the same crap twice in a row," he said following a 3-0 loss to Nuremberg. "We will wait for him like the good wife, waiting for her man who is in prison," he said of injured Mats Hummels. "Our pants won't be full. I specifically checked again," he said ahead of a Mainz 05 game against Bayern Munich. "I see you here for the first time and instantly you make demands as to what I should say.... hats off. What department do you work in? Animal movies? Oh sport, oh ok," he told a reporter when asked not to use empty phrases in his answers. "Finishing the first half of the season in 17th place must feel like spending your holidays on a bed of nails," he said midway through last season when Dortmund were battling to avoid relegation. "We want to drag Bayern down to our level," he said ahead of a match against Bayern. "Schalke can beat us in the Super Cup. There you don't even get a trophy. Still better than nothing," he said of bitter Dortmund rivals Schalke 04. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Julien Pretot)