Changing Liverpool's mentality is a key task for manager Juergen Klopp, centre back Dejan Lovren has said, while offering a glimpse into the German's training methods.

Klopp took over from Brendan Rodgers in October and enjoyed a good start at Anfield, going through six games unbeaten before losing to Crystal Palace and winning the next four until his side were defeated by Newcastle United on Sunday.

"We have only been working with him a short time, barely two months, and we have already had some good results with him," Croatia international Lovren told the club's website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

"With time it will be better. With his methods and his way of working, I don't see how it cannot be better.

"We are definitely working hard on the training ground but now it is all about the mentality. I think the English and the Germans are different in this aspect.

"It is a big thing to change but I think the stats and so on show that we have been doing okay with Juergen so far."

Lovren also described a typical training session under Klopp, explaining how the manager preferred to focus on getting his players to work as a unit.

"We are doing a lot of teamwork, not so much individual," Lovren added.

"Maybe there is more one-to-one work with some of the young players but we will definitely look at things as a team.

"When he shows us footage or talks us through an exercise, he will look at it in terms of the whole team and explain how we need to do something specific or how -- as a team -- we need to do something better.

"Of course, you know when he is talking about you but usually it's within the context of the team.

"We have changed things so that we are defending a little bit higher now. That gives a little bit more element of risk but it also means we are more compact as a unit."

