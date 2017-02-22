Liverpool will reap the benefits of their mid-season training camp in Spain when they travel to relegation-threatened Premier League champions Leicester City on Monday, forward Sadio Mane said.

With the Merseyside club devoid of any domestic cup or European commitments, Juergen Klopp's charges took advantage of their fortnight break and went for a four-night camp in La Manga in a bid to rediscover their best form.

"It was just like one (a pre-season)... The last few weeks have been quite difficult for obvious reasons, but we didn't stop working during that period and that was important," Mane told the club website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

Liverpool's league victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Feb. 11 marked their first league win of the year and was also just their second victory in 11 games.

Liverpool's title bid has faltered in recent weeks as they have dropped to fifth, 11 points behind leaders Chelsea with 13 games remaining.

"But re-finding our form against Tottenham and the way we did it, we thought 'we're back now and we've got to maintain this'. We have to play the match against Leicester with the same attitude," Mane said.

"We had a good time (in Spain) but we also worked very hard, we trained together well and we also had a friendly game amongst ourselves. The weather wasn't brilliant but a bit better than here."

