Football Soccer - Liverpool v Manchester City - Barclays Premier League - Anfield - 2/3/16Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp with Divock Origi and Kolo Toure at the end of the gameReuters / Phil NobleLivepic

Manchester City's Premier League title hopes were dealt another stinging blow as Liverpool gained revenge for their League Cup final defeat with a comprehensive 3-0 win at Anfield on Wednesday.

Three days after City lifted the first silverware of the season, their hopes of claiming another trophy in Manuel Pellegrini's final season were hit by first-half goals from Adam Lallana and James Milner and a late strike from Roberto Firmino.

City have now lost three successive Premier League games and are 10 points behind leaders Leicester City.

Lallana opened the scoring with a speculative effort from distance, Milner doubled the lead when he toe-poked home and City were unpicked again when Firmino swept home from 15 metres after being teed up by Lallana.

