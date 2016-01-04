Jan 4 Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has called on his team mates to respond immediately to Saturday's disappointing 2-0 Premier League defeat by West Ham United when they travel to take on Stoke City in the League Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

The Merseyside club have been struggling to pull together a string of results on their travels, having won just one of their last five away fixtures in all competitions.

"We've got a new game coming up very early, the semi-final, so hopefully we can put things straight there because it's very important. Hopefully we can do well against Stoke," Mignolet told club's website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

"Any game we play we want to win. We focus on the next game in hand. We're featuring in all competitions and that's a positive thing.

"We can do well in all of the cup competitions we're featuring in. We'll try to do our best in the next game -- that's Stoke so we'll focus on that."

Stoke will also be looking to return to winning ways after Saturday's last-gasp league loss to West Bromwich Albion and striker Jonathan Walters said it was important not to crumble under the pressure of the two-legged tie.

Mark Hughes' men host the Reds at the Britannia Stadium having reached the last four of the League Cup for the first time since 1972.

"I don't think it's important to get a lead, I think it's important to be in the game," Walters told the club's website (www.stokecityfc.com).

"Hopefully we can get a good result on Tuesday, and if we're still in the game then it turns into a proper cup game.

"Liverpool have a lot good players that can hurt teams, so it will be a tough game, so we've got to be right at it." (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)