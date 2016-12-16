Dec 16 Simon Mignolet has expressed sympathy for fellow Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius at being dropped but urged his team mate to take it as a learning experience.

Mignolet, who has endured similar morale-sapping experiences during his Liverpool career, returned to the starting line-up Wednesday's win over Middlesbrough after Karius was dropped for costly errors against Bournemouth and West Ham United.

"The goalkeeper position is not an easy one. No individual is more important than the club and the only important thing is the club," Mignolet told British media.

"Obviously, for Loris, it won't be nice, but he is capable and professional enough to learn from it. You have to be mentally strong to deal with it. In football things can change very quickly, with an injury or illness.

"You have to stay professional, keep your head down and work hard on and off the pitch. Stay focused, which is not always easy, especially as a keeper."

Mignolet said he believed the competition to be the club's first-choice goalkeeper could improve both players.

"I do not want to speak too much about it as we are team-mates, we have to get through it and we all have to push each other," the Belgium international added.

"Competition will get us far. I want to keep quiet and look out for my own performances."

Liverpool, who are second in the Premier League, three points behind leaders Chelsea after 16 games, face Merseyside rivals Everton at Goodison Park on Monday. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)