Manager Juergen Klopp's preferred style of play has become second nature to Liverpool's players who took time to get used to the German's tactics, midfielder James Milner has said.

After initially struggling under Klopp, who replaced Brendan Rodgers in October, Liverpool have now lost only once in their last 15 games following Wednesday's 4-0 Premier League win over Merseyside rivals Everton.

"The manager's style is a bit more second nature than it was a few months ago, we know how he wants to play and everyone is on the same page. I think you can see that in the performances," Milner told the club website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

Liverpool are seventh in the league, six points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who hold the final Champions League qualifying spot with five games left.

Klopp also led his side into the Europa League semi-finals against Spanish side Villarreal after overcoming his former club Borussia Dortmund in dramatic fashion.

"We seem to be in the rhythm at the moment. You need a full squad and we have got a quality squad of players, a young squad as well but when the younger guys have come in they have done brilliantly as well," Milner said.

"There's a lot of competition for places and that's what you need."

Liverpool host former boss Rafael Benitez's Newcastle United, who are second bottom of the table, on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)