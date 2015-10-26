Oct 26 James Milner has backed Liverpool to start winning games again, although the midfielder admitted he was frustrated after their 1-1 draw with Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Christian Benteke headed the Merseyside club in front in the 77th minute from Milner's cross, but Sadio Mane equalised for the visitors to leave newly installed manager Juergen Klopp still searching for his first win after three games in charge.

Liverpool have drawn eight of their 14 games so far this season, winning just four times in all competitions and losing twice.

The club's last victory came against Aston Villa on Sept. 26, but Milner believes they are close to hitting their stride and going on a winning streak.

"We're not that far away. We've only lost two games this year, we have drawn eight of the last nine or something ridiculous like that," the midfielder said, quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

"We feel we can perform a lot better but we're not losing the games, looking on the positive side.

"We're not a million miles away. We know we need to improve and know we can improve.

"It's going to take one game where we have a bit of luck and every shot goes in for us and we could go on a run where we are scoring three, four, five goals a game."

Liverpool take on Bournemouth in the League Cup on Wednesday in a game that could help bring their stuttering season to life.

The Cherries have let in 10 goals in their last two games, against Manchester City and Tottenham, and with Benteke in the side, Liverpool will fancy their chances.

The Belgian, who is playing his way back after a hamstring injury, came on at halftime against Southampton and added an immediate threat to a side that had looked largely toothless before his introduction.

He put the hosts ahead with a towering header and Milner acknowledged how important the 32.5 million pound ($49.80 million) signing was to Liverpool's cause.

"To get Christian back is great. The strikers we have at the club offer different things, they're a good mix, and there will be a lot of changes to the way we play," the England international said.

($1 = 0.6526 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Ian Ransom)