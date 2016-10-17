* Liverpool and Manchester United fight out 0-0 stalemate

* Juergen Klopp's men miss chance to join Premier League top two

* Liverpool stay fourth, two points behind Man City and Arsenal

* United, after one win in five league games, lie seventh

* David de Gea's two saves are the game's highlights

* A poor game of few chances after much pre-match hype

* Man Utd are at Chelsea next, Liverpool host West Brom

Oct 17 LIVERPOOL 0 MANCHESTER UNITED 0

Oct 17 One of the most eagerly-awaited clashes of the Premier League season turned into a major letdown as Liverpool and Manchester United nullified each other in a largely undistinguished goalless draw at Anfield on Monday.

After all the hype preceding the battle between English football's fiercest rivals, United's manager Jose Mourinho was left happier than his counterpart Juergen Klopp as the visitors doused Liverpool's acclaimed attacking pyrotechnics.

The home side, full of goals all season, proved desperately disappointing until finding some second-half drive and may have still felt they deserved the win as United goalkeeper David de Gea had to make fine saves from Emre Can and Philippe Coutinho.

Mourinho, the master of stifling Anfield dreams when at Chelsea, again found his tactical mastery rewarded but United, seventh in the table on 14 points, have still won just one of their last five league games while Liverpool stay fourth on 17, two behind leaders Manchester City and Arsenal. (Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Clare Fallon)