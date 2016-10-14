Britain Football Soccer - Derby County v Liverpool - EFL Cup Third Round - iPro Stadium - 20/9/16Liverpool's Simon Mignolet warms up before the match Action Images via Reuters / Andrew BoyersLivepic

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is itching to return to the team for the Premier League match against arch-rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Monday.

Manager Juergen Klopp has preferred Loris Karius for the last three games, but erratic performances from the 23-year-old German have prompted calls for Mignolet to be restored to the starting line-up.

"I didn't play the last two weeks and I don't want it to be any longer. I look at it positively. I hope to play against United. I still feel confident because of my good league start," Mignolet told reporters.

"Against Arsenal, Tottenham and Leicester I have been important for the team by making some good saves. I have the advantage that the game against United is on Monday so I can have a full preparation," the Belgian added.

"I don't know what the coach will decide. I can just prepare myself 100 percent. Whether I play or not, nothing will change my match preparation."

Fourth-placed Liverpool have won their last four league games. United, sixth in the table, won both league meetings between the sides last season.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)