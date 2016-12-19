Liverpool striker Divock Origi is ready for "war" ahead of his team's Premier League trip to local rivals Everton on Monday, saying both sides will be fired up for the encounter.

The 21-year-old, who has scored in each of his last five appearances, is confident Liverpool can stretch their unbeaten record over eighth-placed Everton to 12 top-flight matches and move back to second in the standings.

"It will be a war," the Belgian told British media. "We go there in a very positive way.

"You want to win this game, you know it will not be easy, it is a derby so it will be special and a very big and important game for us as a club. We have to prepare it well."

Everton will be missing the experience of captain Phil Jagielka, who is suspended after being sent off during their 2-1 win over Arsenal in midweek, with defender Ramiro Funes Mori likely to return to the starting lineup.

In Liverpool's last meeting with Everton, a 4-0 win at Anfield in April, the Belgian was on the receiving end of a heavy challenge from Funes Mori that kept him sidelined for a month, although Origi said the Argentine had since apologised.

"These are things that happen," Origi said. "I came back stronger and I have to continue growing.

"I received an official message (from Funes Mori). I keep on looking forward and I am very excited for the next game.

"How will I feel? I don't know who is playing but I am very motivated."

A victory in the 227th Merseyside derby would allow Liverpool to leapfrog Manchester City and sit six points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

