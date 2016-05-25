Liverpool's Belgium striker Divock Origi has backed Juergen Klopp's side to challenge on all fronts next season and learn from the bitter disappointment of losing two finals this season.

The Merseyside club last week blew their chance of qualifying for the Champions League when they lost to Sevilla in the Europa League final, while they were defeated on penalties by Manchester City in the League Cup in February.

"We're going to do everything (next season) and I think we have the qualities. It will be an exciting season for us. We have more training time (with Klopp in pre-season) and we have to use it to become better," Origi told British media.

"With Klopp, we played two finals. We lost them but as a group we have a lot of talent. It's good for me to play with big players and make steps every day."

The 21-year-old, who has been included in Belgium's provisional 24-man squad for Euro 2016, struggled to break into the first team under former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers, but has scored his 10 goals for the club under German Klopp.

"I've gained a lot of experience and to be able to play at a big club like Liverpool, and to play in the Premier League -- for me, the best league in the world and the most intensive league in the world -- was very important," Origi said.

"They were all challenges and it was important for me to take this step."

Belgium face Italy, Ireland and Sweden in Group E at next month's European Championship in France.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)