Liverpool striker Divock Origi is not too worried about his lack of starts this season and knows that with the club just two points off the top, and tied with leaders Manchester City in the goalscoring charts, he will have to wait for his chance.

The 21-year-old has been restricted to five Premier League appearances from the bench in the new campaign, but has scored in each of his two starts in the League Cup against Burton Albion and Derby County.

Origi scored 10 goals under manager Juergen Klopp last season, including five in the last six games of the campaign.

"A manager never changes his winning team. It does not matter to me. Klopp believes in me and says I have to be patient. He asked me to stay calm, which is not easy for a footballer," Origi told Belgian news site HLN.

"I want to play and be the decisive player that I was last season. I scored 10 goals in no time (so) everything can turn quickly in football."

Liverpool, who are fourth in the league, host Manchester United on October 17.

