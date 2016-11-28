Nov 28 Liverpool striker Divock Origi has found it "very difficult" to cope with his lack of involvement in Juergen Klopp's preferred line-up but insists he has worked on other aspects of his game to be ready when his chance arises.

The 21-year-old Belgian has yet to make a Premier League start for the Merseyside club this season but he replaced an injured Philippe Coutinho and scored the breakthrough goal in Saturday's 2-0 win over Sunderland.

All of Origi's 10 league appearances this campaign have come as a substitute.

"You have to stay patient in a positive manner but, to be honest, it has been very difficult... when you are not on the pitch you have to accept it. You have to stay positive and believe in yourself," Origi told British media.

"You never know when the team will need you. I worked a lot to stay sharp for when I can help the team. We have a strong squad and everyone is important. I focus on myself and on my mentality and training, giving everything.

"I wanted to use the time to improve other parts of my game and analyse my game. You can improve in both ways. I have learned a lot and I was ready to show this. Whenever the manager needs me I will be ready."

With leaders Chelsea and third-placed Manchester City set to face off at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, Liverpool, who are second in the table, will look to take full advantage of either side dropping points when they face Bournemouth a day later. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)