Sept 29 Liverpool would have qualified for the Champions League had striker Daniel Sturridge been fit throughout last season, according to under pressure manager Brendan Rodgers.

Sturridge, who was out for five months after undergoing hip surgery, highlighted his importance to the club after he scored a brace in the Reds' 3-2 win over Aston Villa on Saturday, their first Premier League victory in more than a month.

"Before the Aston Villa game, we hadn't scored three goals since he has been out of the side," Rodgers was quoted as saying by British media.

"He is a fantastic talent and now the job is to ensure that hopefully he can stay fit."

The England international enjoyed a breakout season for Liverpool in 2013-14, scoring 28 goals in 33 appearances as the Merseyside club just missed out on a first League title since 1990.

Injuries, though, meant Sturridge made just 18 appearances for Liverpool last campaign. He scored five times as the club finished a disappointing sixth in the league.

Rodgers was sure, when asked by reporters, that a fully fit Sturridge would have meant a top four finish last term.

"Yes -- because he is in that elite band of player that we've seen here," the Northern Irishman said.

"We've seen here the brand of football that we can create when we have that talent available.

"He played a massive part in that so, if he stays fit, and others come into the reckoning, we can piece together an exciting team again. Those players make the difference."

Liverpool, who are five points behind leaders Manchester United in seventh, face a Merseyside derby against Everton next weekend with Rodgers' future the subject of intense scrutiny in British media following last year's disappointment and the sluggish start to the new season. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)