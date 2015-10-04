LONDON Oct 4 Reaction to the sacking of Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers on Sunday.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger: "I am always sad when this happens.

"He is a top quality manager and came close to winning the Premiership. Unfortunately, the pressure is always on the manager, but that is the way it goes now but I am sure he will find another job."

Swansea City manager Garry Monk, who played under Rodgers when Swansea were promoted to the Premier League: "I can't believe it. A very harsh decision, that's a big surprise to me. I'm a bit in shock when I got told that.

"He was fantastic for us at Swansea and I can't see anyone who could do a better job at Liverpool right now.

"He gave me the insight into management here which is why I'm manager of Swansea. He is a top manager. It makes no sense to me, that decision."

Former Liverpool manager Graeme Souness: "I'm stunned. They gave him another tranche of money to go again and so soon into the season they're parting company. I find that amazing."

Former Liverpool captain Jamie Carragher: "He needed to make a good start to the season because he was maybe fortunate in terms of staying on at the end of last season.

"New staff came in, he spent 70 million pounds ($106.32 million) and then eight games later Liverpool are changing the manager. Just do it in the summer if that's the situation.

"The owners have made a lot of decisions that haven't worked. But he's been there three and a bit years, they haven't won a trophy and they've played Champions League football once.

"That's not good enough for Liverpool. Liverpool are becoming Tottenham -- they think they're a big club."

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp: "He's had to deal with Raheem Sterling leaving the club, obviously he has lost Steven Gerrard this season, so he's had a lot to deal with.

"But as soon as things start to go wrong, and there was a clamour for a change at the club with the fans, it becomes very difficult for you."

Former England captain Rio Ferdinand on Twitter: "It's only Klopp & Ancelotti Liverpool can be going for ... need to make a decision quickly."

