LONDON Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho has been provisionally suspended for 30 days after failing an anti-doping test, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Thursday.

The 26-year-old France international failed a dope test following his side's Europa League round of 16, second leg tie against Manchester United last month, a statement said.

"(Sakho) did not request the analysis of the B sample. UEFA has now suspended the player provisionally for 30 days until a final decision is taken by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body," UEFA said.

France's RMC radio reported this week that Sakho's failed test followed the use of a fat-burning drug.

He was withdrawn from Liverpool's squad for last weekend's Premier League match against Newcastle United after the club said it had received a formal communication from UEFA.

