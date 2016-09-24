LONDON Liverpool outcast Mamadou Sakho took to social media on Saturday to say he will expose "the lie" about his situation at the club.

The remarks risk aggravating his relationship with Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, who has not picked the centre back since he was banned for failing a drugs test in April.

Although his sanction was subsequently lifted by UEFA, the French international has failed to force his way into Klopp's plans and was sent home from the club's pre-season tour for disciplinary reasons.

The 26-year-old also sustained an injury, from which he has now recovered. But with new signing Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren forming a solid centre back partnership, Sakho appears to have been relegated to fifth choice behind Ragnar Klavan and Lucas Leiva.

Writing on Snapchat at 3.05am local time on Saturday, Sakho, who rejected the chance to move on loan in the transfer window, said: "I accept my situation but I can't accept the lie … The fans deserve to know the truth.

"Now it’s three weeks since I am fit to play games. I finish all my rehabilitation work. They don't want me to play also with second team lol! Why, I don’t know."

In the Snapchat post, ahead of Liverpool's game against Hull City on Saturday, Sakho insisted he was doing his best in training.

"Still working hard like Scouse Soldier! Still not talking cos I want speak on pitch," he said. "I will speak soon for the people who support me and don’t understand the situation.

"Still happy to live in my 'Liverpool Country' with my family, hope to have chance to play soon to give my best like I try to do always!"

Klopp said last week that the 26-year-old player needed to prove his match fitness.

"(He is) still working on (his fitness)," said Klopp. "It's not about how the player feels. It's about how I feel and how close the player is. That needs time. It’s a long, long time that he didn't play, for sure."

