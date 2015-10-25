LONDON Oct 25 Juergen Klopp's first home Premier League match as Liverpool manager ended in a third successive draw as Southampton's Sadio Mane equalised substitute Christian Benteke's goal with five minutes left at Anfield.

Missing injured striker Daniel Sturridge, Klopp turned to expensive signing Benteke at halftime, and the Belgium international responded with a superb header in the 77th minute from James Milner's cross.

But with the home crowd preparing to celebrate Klopp's first victory since succeeding Brendan Rodgers who was sacked earlier this month, Mane bundled in an equaliser at the far post.

The Senegal international was sent off for two yellow cards in quick succession late on but his team held on to stay one place ahead of Liverpool in eighth place.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Martyn Herman)