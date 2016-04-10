Football Soccer - Liverpool v Stoke City - Barclays Premier League - Anfield - 10/4/16Liverpool's Divock Origi applauds the fans at the end of the matchReuters / Darren StaplesLivepic

Liverpool romped to an easy victory over Stoke City on Sunday despite manager Juergen Klopp resting a number of players ahead of Thursday's second leg of the Europa League quarter-final against his former club Borussia Dortmund.

Klopp made seven changes from the side that had drawn 1-1 in Germany, giving first Premier League starts to youngsters Kevin Stewart and Sheyi Ojo.

Ojo set up the second goal for Daniel Sturridge with a fine cross and when he was substituted at halftime, replacement Divock Origi scored twice. Earlier Alberto Moreno had put the home side in front before Bojan Krkic equalised.

The victory sent Liverpool above Stoke into eighth position, one point ahead of them but nine short of the Champions League places.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Toby Davis)