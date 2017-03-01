Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge's future at the Merseyside club will be assessed at the end of the season, manager Juergen Klopp has said.

The 27-year-old player, who has not scored in his last seven appearances for the club, has struggled with injuries and, according to media reports, could headline a list of potential departures from Anfield.

"I have no idea what happens in the summer. It is not only Daniel but a lot of players," Klopp told British media.

"We will make decisions and speak about Daniel and any other players about what will happen at the end of the season. A lot of things will influence this and we can speak about it when it is time.

"We have to bring him back to the best shape possible and then bring this season to an end as successfully as possible. Daniel was not in training for eight or nine days because of a virus infection."

Liverpool, who have managed just one Premier League win in 2017, have seen their title bid falter as they have dropped to fifth, 14 points behind leaders Chelsea with 12 games remaining.

Liverpool will likely be without captain Jordan Henderson, who is currently nursing a foot injury, when they host fourth-placed Arsenal on Saturday in a vital clash in the race for the Champions League qualification.

"It looks like he (Henderson) will not be ready for Arsenal. We will see," Klopp said.

