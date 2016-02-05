Football Soccer - Newcastle United v Liverpool - Barclays Premier League - St James' Park - 6/12/15Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp shakes hands with Daniel Sturridge after the gameAction Images via Reuters / Lee SmithLivepic/Files

LONDON Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has dismissed media reports that injured striker Daniel Sturridge is unhappy at Anfield and wants to move at the end of the season.

The England forward has been plagued by injuries, making 19 appearances last season and six so far this campaign.

Sturridge has played only 108 minutes of football since Klopp took over from Brendan Rodgers in October and has missed the club's last 15 matches in all competitions since the 2-0 defeat by Newcastle United on Dec. 6.

An irritated Klopp told reporters on Friday there was no merit in the speculation over the striker's future.

"Why should I think about that? Who has suggested that? If somebody wants to ask me something about Daniel Sturridge you can ask me," he said ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Sunderland.

"I’m not interested in ‘suggestions’. Daniel is back in training and everything is great. There is absolutely nothing else to say."

Liverpool were linked with a move for Brazilian midfielder Alex Teixeira from Shakhtar Donetsk but he signed on Friday for Chinese club Jiangsu Suning for a fee of 50 million euros ($56 million).

Teixeira is the latest high-profile player to make a big-money move to China in this transfer window and Klopp said the mega-rich Premier League had a serious rival in terms of economic might.

"People talk about the financial power of England because of the TV contract. Maybe there is another power now? I have known for a few years now about the financial situation in China," said the German.

Klopp will still be without defender Martin Skrtel for the clash with relegation-threatened Sunderland after the Slovakian

international suffered a setback in his recovery from injury.

The German said Skrtel, out since late December, would be out for another two or three weeks.

(Reporting by Justin Palmer; Editing by Tony Jimenez)