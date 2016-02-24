Football Soccer - Liverpool Press Conference - Liverpool Training Ground - 24/2/16Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and Daniel Sturridge after the press conferenceAction Images via Reuters / Carl RecineLivepic

Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge has pledged his future to the club despite manager Juergen Klopp having publicly criticised the striker's attitude towards his injury problems.

The England international has spent a lot of time on the sidelines with hip, knee, foot and hamstring injuries since making the switch to Anfield from Chelsea in 2013.

His injuries meant Sturridge made his first Premier League start under Klopp in the 6-0 win over Aston Villa earlier this month and only his sixth league appearance of the campaign.

"I am looking forward to the future at Liverpool. I am happy here," Sturridge told reporters ahead of Thursday's Europa League last 32 clash at home to Bundesliga side FC Augsburg.

"To say a player doesn't want to play is the biggest disrespect you can say to any footballer. Nobody knows how much it means to me to play football."

Klopp also felt there was no need for any more discussion about the 26-year-old's forward's future.

"A few things are clearer now -- his future. You can stop thinking about this," Klopp said.

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren will miss the game while Joe Allen, Martin Srktel and Adam Lallana are also sidelined.

The Reds' need a win to clinch a place in the last 16 following a 0-0 draw in last week's first-leg.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)