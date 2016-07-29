Football Soccer - England v Iceland - EURO 2016 - Round of 16 - Stade de Nice, Nice, France - 27/6/16England's Daniel Sturridge looks dejected at the end of the game REUTERS/Yves HermanLivepic

Daniel Sturridge has said manager Juergen Klopp has put the Liverpool squad through the "most intense" pre-season of his career with the England striker pushing himself to the limit in a bid to avoid another injury-disrupted campaign.

The 26-year-old scored 13 goals in 25 appearance last season but failed to have a major impact on the Merseyside club's campaign, as his playing time was limited following a succession of debilitating injuries.

Sturridge joined up with the majority of his team mates at the club's training base in California last week, as Liverpool continue their pre-season tour of the United States.

"It has been a lot of hard work, running sessions and tactical sessions. Pre-season is about pushing your body to the limits and it is one of those things where you have to battle and push yourself through the sessions," Sturridge told LFC TV.

"It is probably the most intense (pre-season) I have experienced at any club. It is certainly something everyone is getting used to and something which will hopefully put us in good stead for the rest of the season."

Klopp has added seven players, including midfielders Marko Grujic and Giorginio Wijnaldum, and forward Sadio Mane, to his squad during the close season and Sturridge hopes the new recruits can help them challenge for the title.

"I am looking forward to the season and I think the signings we have made will help us push on to the next level," the England international said.

"We are looking to be successful and win trophies, that is something I have not tasted yet with Liverpool."

Liverpool, who finished eighth in the league last season, will start the new campaign with a trip to Arsenal on Aug. 13.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)