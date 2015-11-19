Nov 19 Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has declared himself fit ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash against former club Manchester City.

The injury-prone England international missed the start of the season after returning from hip surgery and has made just three appearances this campaign.

A knee injury in training followed by a build up of fluid in the joint means he has yet to feature for Liverpool under new manager Juergen Klopp.

Sturridge's return will come as welcome news for Klopp, whose first days at Anfield were marked by one setback after another, including full-back Joe Gomez and striker Danny Ings being ruled out for the season with cruciate ligament injuries.

"I'm fit and ready to go and it's going to be a great time for me," Sturridge told the club website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

"It's been great under the new manager. I've been back training for the past couple of days and I was training when he first arrived.

"It's an exciting time to be at the club and I'm enjoying working with him and the style of football. It's important for us to understand what he wants us to do," Sturridge added. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)