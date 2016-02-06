Football Soccer - Liverpool v Sunderland - Barclays Premier League - Anfield - 6/2/16Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring the second goal for Sunderland with Lamine KoneAction Images via Reuters / Carl RecineLivepic

Adam Johnson and Jermain Defoe scored in the last eight minutes to earn relegation-threatened Sunderland an unlikely 2-2 draw at Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday.

On an afternoon which saw thousands of home fans walk out of Anfield late in the second half in a protest over ticket prices, Liverpool had led 2-0 with goals from Roberto Firmino (59) and Adam Lallana (70).

Firmino headed in at the back post from James Milner's cross and the Brazilian then turned provider for Lallana to make it 2-0, which looked to have provided a tonic for Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, who was absent after suffering suspected appendicitis.

Yet Johnson pulled one back on 82 minutes when keeper Simon Mignolet allowed his freekick to squirm past him and Defoe completed a fine fightback when he turned and smashed home a minute from time.

