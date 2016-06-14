Inconsistency cost Barcelona title says Luis Enrique
BARCELONA Barcelona's inconsistency over the season had cost them the La Liga title, coach Luis Enrique has said.
Joao Carlos Teixeira will return to his homeland after Liverpool confirmed the midfielder's switch to Portuguese side Porto on a free transfer on their website on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old failed to make an impact at the Merseyside club after scoring just one goal in his eight appearances during a four-year spell.
According to British media reports, Teixeira rejected a new deal offered by Liverpool as he hoped to resurrect his career following a lack of first-team opportunities at Anfield.
The Reds, however, will be entitled to a training compensation fee despite the Portugal under-21s international leaving upon the end of his contract.
BARCELONA Real Madrid ended a five-year wait to win La Liga on Sunday as Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema secured a 2-0 win at Malaga which clinched a 33rd league triumph.