LONDON Feb 10 Liverpool's American owners have backed down on plans to increase ticket prices significantly following a mass walkout protest at their Anfield stadium on Saturday.

Around 10,000 fans headed for the exits during the 2-2 Premier League draw with Sunderland, in protest against the highest-priced 77-pound ($112) ticket for next season.

Principal Owner John W Henry, Chairman Tom Werner and President Mike Gordon issued a statement on the club's website on Wednesday, saying those plans had been scrapped and the most expensive ticket would now be 59 pounds.

The club said that while some prices may move marginally from this season, total ticket revenue would be frozen at the current level, not including new seats which are due to be added in the redeveloped Main Stand.

"It has been a tumultuous week. On behalf of everyone at Fenway Sports Group and Liverpool Football Club, we would like to apologise for the distress caused by our ticket pricing plan for the 2016-17 season," the statement said.

