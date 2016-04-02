Liverpool 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1

April 2 Harry Kane equalised with a stunning shot on the turn to cancel out an equally superb strike from Philippe Coutinho as Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur fought out a pulsating draw at Anfield.

Whether Tottenham dropped two points in the title race or gained one will not be clear until Leicester City play Southampton on Sunday but the result took second-placed Spurs to within four points of the Premier League leaders.

Coutinho opened the scoring after 51 minutes when he played a clever exchange of passes with Daniel Sturridge on the edge of the box and, after collecting the return ball, side-footed home.

Kane took his tally to 22 league goals this season, the best haul from a Spurs player since Gary Lineker scored 28 in 1991-92, when he took a pass from Christian Eriksen and turned and shot into the far corner of the net in the 63rd minute. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Tony Jimenez)