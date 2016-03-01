Defender Kolo Toure believes Liverpool can recover from Sunday's painful League Cup final shootout defeat against Manchester City at Wembley and rescue their season by winning the Europa League.

Juergen Klopp's side, seeking their first trophy in four years, face bitter rivals Manchester United this month in the last-16 of the continent's second tier competition.

"You have to learn to lose sometimes before you win. We learn as a team together. The Europa League can save the season and the Premier League is not over yet," Toure told British media.

Liverpool, who are ninth in the table, can quickly avenge Sunday's defeat when they host fourth-placed City in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet said it was important for the five-times European champions to bounce back quickly from their Wembley disappointment.

"We have to pick ourselves up as soon as possible because we have another game on Wednesday," added Mignolet.

"It's not easy after (losing) a final but we have to perform, make sure we keep going in the Premier League and in the Europa League."

