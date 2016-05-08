Britain Soccer Football - Liverpool v Watford - Barclays Premier League - Anfield - 8/5/16Joe Allen scores the first goal for LiverpoolAction Images via Reuters / Carl RecineLivepic

A much-changed Liverpool side still had too much class for Watford as goals from Joe Allen and Roberto Firmino gave Juergen Klopp's side a comfortable 2-0 win at Anfield on Sunday.

Allen and Christian Benteke, who have struggled to secure first-team spots this season, combined well for the opener after 35 minutes when the Welshman burst on to the striker's knockdown.

Klopp's side continued to dominate after the break and Firmino added a second with a right-foot shot from outside the box after 76 minutes.

The victory left Europa League finalists Liverpool eighth in the table with two games remaining. Watford stayed 13th.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Ed Osmond)