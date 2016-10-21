Britain Football Soccer - Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League - Anfield - 17/10/16Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp with Loris Karius at the end of the match Reuters / Phil Noble/ Livepic/ Files

Goalkeeper Loris Karius will be able to produce his best form once he has adapted to the rigours of the Premier League, manager Juergen Klopp has said ahead of Saturday's clash against West Bromwich Albion at Anfield.

The 23-year-old Karius, who joined from German side Mainz 05 during the close season, has usurped Simon Mignolet in the starting line-up but is yet to win over Liverpool fans following a string of erratic performances.

"He is still a young boy but this is something different. The Premier League is a different style of play, generally and in a specific case," Klopp told British media.

"It is not perfect. He can improve. As a keeper you take a risk sometimes because the ball is bouncing."

Klopp infamously celebrated a last-minute equaliser against West Brom at Anfield by leading his players to bow in front of The Kop and the German said it was unlikely there would be a repeat of the scenario.

"I celebrated the point and it was a little bit surprising for most people. I don't know at this point if I would celebrate a point again," he said.

"But we are full of respect. West Brom is a very experienced team with a very experienced manager (Tony Pulis). They don't want to make it easy for us so we have to find a way to play them. We need to be angry, that's true, and be patient enough.

"We are ready for a real, tough football game. They are very good at set-pieces. We cannot choose their way and they can not choose our way."

Liverpool are currently fourth in the table, two points behind leaders Manchester City after eight games.

