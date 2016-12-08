Liverpool are reaping the benefits of manager Juergen Klopp's quality coaching drills with special focus on passing, according to midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

Third-placed Liverpool are four points off Premier League leaders Chelsea and have scored 35 goals in 14 games, the most in the competition so far.

"We work really hard on our passing game, because our manager likes this type of playing style," Coutinho told Four Four Two magazine.

"Something we practise a lot is playing three short passes and then switching the play with a longer pass. We often repeat that routine."

"One of the reasons we do this is so that the forwards can try to escape their markers and then open up spaces on the pitch very quickly."

The 24-year-old Brazilian, who has found the net five times this season and supplied as many assists, said their German boss' training regime at Melwood had also brought in confidence to the high-flying side.

"Confidence is a huge factor out on the pitch. I think it comes through repeated quality training, which gives you belief in your ability as well as... transfer your work... onto the pitch," he added.

"Attacking midfielders need to play with happiness. By that I mean dribbling at pace and making things happen. If you repeat that every day, then you will tap into the perfect mental state to be creative."

Liverpool host 17th-placed West Ham United on Sunday.

