Thiem ends Nadal's unbeaten run on clay
Austria's Dominic Thiem dumped seven-times champion Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach the semi-finals, but will have to wait to find out his opponent at the Foro Italico.
Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield.
Head-to-head (Last 10 matches)
West Ham 2-1 Liverpool (FA Cup, February, 2016)
Liverpool 0-0 West Ham (FA Cup, January, 2016)
West Ham 2-0 Liverpool (Premier League, January, 2016)
Liverpool 0-3 West Ham (Premier League, August, 2015)
Liverpool 2-0 West Ham (Premier League, January, 2015)
West Ham 3-1 Liverpool (Premier League, September, 2014)
West Ham 1-2 Liverpool (Premier League, April, 2014)
Liverpool 4-1 West Ham (Premier League, December, 2013)
Liverpool 0-0 West Ham (Premier League, April, 2013)
West Ham 2-3 Liverpool (Premier League, December, 2012)
Premier League form guide (Last five matches)
Liverpool - W W D W L
West Ham - L D L D L
Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):
3/10 Liverpool to win
17/2 West Ham to win
5/1 Match ends in a draw
Correct score:
18/1 0-0 draw, 11/1 1-1, 20/1 2-2
Liverpool: 9/1 1-0, 7/1 2-0, 8/1 2-1, 15/3 3-0, 9/1 3-1, 22/1 3-2, 11/1 4-0
West Ham: 25/1 1-0, 66/1 2-0, 25/1 2-1, 100/1 3-0
First goal:
Liverpool - 7/2 Divock Origi, 7/2 Roberto Firmino, 4/1 Sadio Mane, 9/2 Adam Lallana, 11/2 Ben Woodburn, 6/1 Marko Grujic, 13/2 Sheyi Ojo, 9/1 Georginio Wijnaldum, 9/1 James Milner, 9/1 Ovie Ejaria, 11/1 Emre Can, 14/1 Jordan Henderson
West Ham – 10/1 Andy Carroll, 11/1 Ashley Fletcher, 12/1 Andre Ayew, 12/1 Dimitri Payet, 12/1 Simone Zaza, 14/1 Manuel Lanzini, 16/1 Michail Antonio, 20/1 Sofiane Feghouli, 25/1 Edimilson Fernandes, 25/1 Mark Noble, 33/1 Cheikhou Kouyate
Also:
9/2 Mane to score first and Liverpool to win
25/1 Dimitri Payet to score and West Ham to win from 16/1
LONDON Harry Kane's four-goal salvo on Thursday catapulted him to the top of the Premier League scorers charts, but hot on his heels are two players with contrasting styles who go head-to-head when Arsenal host Everton on the final day of the season on Sunday.