Liverpool centre back Joel Matip has returned to full training, handing manager Juergen Klopp a welcome fitness boost ahead of Sunday's Premier League visit of West Ham United.

The 25-year-old Cameroonian sat out Sunday's Bournemouth game with an ankle injury as Liverpool opened a 3-1 lead only to suffer a stunning defensive collapse and lose 4-3 away.

The club's Senegal winger Sadio Mane, who limped off midway through the second half, also trained normally with the first team squad during Liverpool's break in Barcelona this week.

Klopp took his players to Spain on a two-day bonding trip after the Bournemouth loss, with the players training in the city on Tuesday before watching the Spanish giants beat Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Champions League at the Nou Camp.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)